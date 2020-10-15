Lakshmi Vilas Bank board approves rights issue

-
ALSO READ
Lakshmi Vilas Bank board to mull rights issue on 15 Oct
Lakshmi Vilas Bank receives downgrade in ratings for Tier II Bonds
Lakshmi Vilas Bank spurts post update on Clix Group merger
Lakshmi Vilas Bank gallops on receiving non-binding offer from Clix Group
Lakshmi Vilas Bank board approves fund raising
-
The board of Lakshmi Vilas Bank approved raising up to Rs 500 crore through rights issue of equity shares.The terms of the rights issue will be decided by the board or a duly constituted committee at a later date, Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) said in an exchange filing. The announcement was made during trading hours today, 15 October 2020.
The bank's board had earlier approved raising upto Rs 1000 crore by issuing equity shares through one or more permitted modes including further public offer, rights issue/qualified institutions placement to eligible investors.
LVB is a private sector commercial bank. As on 30 June 2020, the bank had a network of 566 branches, 5 extension counters, 918 ATMs in 19 states and 1 union territory. Tamil Nadu is the dominant contributor of business for the bank.
The bank reported a loss of Rs 112.28 crore in Q1 FY21 as compared to a loss of Rs 237.25 crore recorded in Q1 FY20. Total income during the quarter declined 20.4% Y-o-Y to Rs 538.84 crore.
Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank slipped 0.82% to Rs 18.15 on BSE. The scrip has spurted 73.68% from its 52-week low of Rs 10.45 hit on 30 March 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU