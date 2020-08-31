Gowra Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3.13% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Gowra Leasing & Finance remain constant at Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.13% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.330.3251.5253.130.190.200.190.200.150.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)