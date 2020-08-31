Gowra Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.13% to Rs 0.33 croreNet profit of Gowra Leasing & Finance remain constant at Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.13% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.330.32 3 OPM %51.5253.13 -PBDT0.190.20 -5 PBT0.190.20 -5 NP0.150.15 0
