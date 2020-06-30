Rapicut Carbides reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Fundviser Capital (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Bombay Potteries & Tiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Aarcon Facilities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Master Trust consolidated net profit declines 47.83% in the March 2020 quarter
Transformers & Rectifiers India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 37.73% to Rs 8.40 croreNet loss of Rapicut Carbides reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.73% to Rs 8.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.42% to Rs 33.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales8.4013.49 -38 33.5746.25 -27 OPM %-3.216.67 -2.2310.36 - PBDT-0.320.83 PL 0.424.59 -91 PBT-0.530.62 PL -0.423.73 PL NP-0.180.59 PL -0.082.84 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU