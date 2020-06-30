Master Trust consolidated net profit declines 47.83% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 20.84% to Rs 38.97 crore

Net profit of Master Trust declined 47.83% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.84% to Rs 38.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.51% to Rs 12.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.04% to Rs 135.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 134.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

