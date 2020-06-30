Master Trust consolidated net profit declines 47.83% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 20.84% to Rs 38.97 crore

Net profit of Master Trust declined 47.83% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.84% to Rs 38.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.51% to Rs 12.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.04% to Rs 135.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 134.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales38.9732.25 21 135.86134.46 1 OPM %21.9927.94 -24.1625.46 - PBDT2.856.07 -53 15.0421.01 -28 PBT2.445.69 -57 13.4419.54 -31 NP2.645.06 -48 12.3116.75 -27

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 17:13 IST

