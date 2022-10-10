Tata Motors Group global wholesales jump 33% in Q2 FY23

JUST IN
Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q2FY23, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 3,35,976 nos., higher by 33%, as compared to Q2FY22.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q2FY23were at 1,03,226 nos., higher by 16%, over Q2FY22.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q2FY23 were at 2,32,750 nos., higher by 43% as compared to Q2FY22.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 89,899 vehicles (**JLR number for Q2FY23 includes CJLR volumes of 14,592 units).

Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 16,631 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 73,268 vehicles.

*Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited. **CJLR - It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 16:19 IST

