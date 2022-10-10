Tata Motors Group global wholesales jump 33% in Q2 FY23

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q2FY23were at 1,03,226 nos., higher by 16%, over Q2FY22.
Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q2FY23 were at 2,32,750 nos., higher by 43% as compared to Q2FY22.
Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 89,899 vehicles (**JLR number for Q2FY23 includes CJLR volumes of 14,592 units).
Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 16,631 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 73,268 vehicles.
*Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited. **CJLR - It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU