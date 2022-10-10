Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals commissions various projects at Dahej

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals has recently completed various new Projects for producing new chemicals and expanding the capacities of current product lines.

A joint venture company with National Aluminium Company (NALCO) has also completed installation of 800 TPD Caustic Soda Plant, integrated with 130 MW Captive Co-generation Plant.

Additionally the company has commissioned the following projects:

105,000 TPA Chloromethanes Project at Dahej, 10,000 TPA Hydrazine Hydrate Project at Dahej, 1 73,250 TPA Caustic Soda Expansion at Dahej and 267,000 TPA New Caustic Soda Plant with 130 MW Thermal Power Plant at Dahej, put-up as a joint venture between GAOL and NALCO

Today, i.e. 10 October, 2022, the Hon'ble Prime Minister has dedicated all the above Plants to the Nation during the function organized by Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) at Amod, Bharuch.

