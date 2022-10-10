Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals commissions various projects at Dahej

-
ALSO READ
Filatex India starts debottlenecking project at Dahej plant
Gujarat Alkalies rises on signing MoU with NTPC REL
Ajanta Pharma slips after US FDA issues form 483 to Dahej facility
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals update on proposed Bioethanol plant in Gujarat
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals receives revision in credit ratings from CARE
-
A joint venture company with National Aluminium Company (NALCO) has also completed installation of 800 TPD Caustic Soda Plant, integrated with 130 MW Captive Co-generation Plant.
Additionally the company has commissioned the following projects:
105,000 TPA Chloromethanes Project at Dahej, 10,000 TPA Hydrazine Hydrate Project at Dahej, 1 73,250 TPA Caustic Soda Expansion at Dahej and 267,000 TPA New Caustic Soda Plant with 130 MW Thermal Power Plant at Dahej, put-up as a joint venture between GAOL and NALCO
Today, i.e. 10 October, 2022, the Hon'ble Prime Minister has dedicated all the above Plants to the Nation during the function organized by Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) at Amod, Bharuch.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU