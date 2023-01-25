RateGain to deploy its Engage AP product for Cinnamon Maldives

RateGain Travel Technologies announced today that Cinnamon Maldives has selected RateGain's Engage AI product and would be implementing it at its iconic Dhonveli property to accentuate their guest engagement, provide contactless check-in/check-out and improve their ancillary revenue in a competitive market by getting access to guest analytics in real-time.

Designed to help hotels in improving their satisfaction score and ancillary revenue, Engage AI uses the power of modern technology to automate FAQs asked by guests, plan their entire stay, and provide alerts on events/promotions. All this through the ease of the messaging platform of their choice.

Using Engage AI, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives will be able to provide consistent engagement to their guests starting from pre-check-in to post-check-out. All this in the guests' preferred language. Automating the guest touchpoints will help them not only improve overall guest satisfaction but also give them a competitive edge in the market.

