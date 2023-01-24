JUST IN
LIC pares stake held in TCM

Life Insurance Corporation of India announced that the Corporation's shareholding in "TCM has diluted from 8,06,231 to 6,48,204 Equity Shares decreasing its shareholding from 10.782% to 8.669% of the paid-up capital of the said Company.

Holding decreased from 10.782% to 8.669%, a decrease of 2.113% during the period from 21 November 2007 to 23 January 2023 at an average price of Rs 46.77.

Tue, January 24 2023. 15:09 IST

