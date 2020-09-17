Rathi Bars standalone net profit declines 76.27% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 62.35% to Rs 42.89 crore

Net profit of Rathi Bars declined 76.27% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 62.35% to Rs 42.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 113.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.42.89113.925.482.231.581.940.140.590.140.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)