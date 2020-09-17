JUST IN
Rathi Bars standalone net profit declines 76.27% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 62.35% to Rs 42.89 crore

Net profit of Rathi Bars declined 76.27% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 62.35% to Rs 42.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 113.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales42.89113.92 -62 OPM %5.482.23 -PBDT1.581.94 -19 PBT0.140.59 -76 NP0.140.59 -76

Thu, September 17 2020. 16:33 IST

