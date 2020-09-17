JUST IN
Business Standard

Alps Motor Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 27.80 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 6521.62% to Rs 147.00 crore

Net Loss of Alps Motor Finance reported to Rs 27.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 6521.62% to Rs 147.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales147.002.22 6522 OPM %-20.61-29.28 -PBDT-27.80-2.37 -1073 PBT-27.80-2.37 -1073 NP-27.80-2.37 -1073

First Published: Thu, September 17 2020. 10:25 IST

