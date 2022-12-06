Ratnamani Metals rises on winning new orders worth Rs 262-cr

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes gained 1.31% to Rs 2000 after the iorn & steel producer said that it has recently received new orders aggregating to Rs 262.52 crore.

The company has bagged domestic orders aggregating to Rs 233.26 crore. It has also secured export orders aggregating to Rs 29.26 crore.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes provides critical tubing and piping solutions to diverse range of industries & niche markets.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 38.1% to Rs 98.78 crore on 26.4% increase in net sales to Rs 899.82 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

