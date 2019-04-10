Board of RSWM decides to pare stake in Bhilwara Energy

JUST IN
Capital Market 

At meeting held on 10 April 2019

The Board of RSWM at its meeting held on 10 April 2019 has decided to sell 1,69,38,599 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each held in Bhilwara Energy, an Associate Company of RSWM at a cash consideration of Rs 84.85 crore to HEG on the basis of valuation of fair price per share on arm's length basis. The company's holding in Bhilwara Energy, after the proposed sale, shall be 1,25,24,960 Equity Shares comprising of 7.56%.

First Published: Wed, April 10 2019. 15:42 IST

