Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd down for fifth straight session

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1914.85, down 0.46% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 1.28% in NIFTY and a 12.53% down 9.34% in the Nifty Media index.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1914.85, down 0.46% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.7% on the day, quoting at 18334.8. The Sensex is at 61770.58, up 1.91%.Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has lost around 5.5% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 11.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6318.75, up 2.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30538 shares today, compared to the daily average of 21837 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 37.53 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)