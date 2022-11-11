Kalpataru Power rises after Q2 PAT jumps 18% YoY to Rs 98 cr

Kalpataru Power Transmission gained 1.64% to Rs 508 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 18.1% to Rs 98 crore on 7% rise in net sales to Rs 3,798 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Consolidated profit before exceptional items soared 88.61% to Rs 149 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 79 crore reported in the same period last year. The company reported exceptional items of Rs 5 crore in Q2 FY23.

Core EBITDA jumped 16% to Rs 350 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 303 crore posted in Q2 FY22. Core EBITDA margin improved to 9.2% in Q2 FY23 as compared to 8.5% recorded in the same period a year ago.

The EBITDA margin improved with execution & improving business mix, however, volatility in commodity and currency, elevated logistics cost coupled with geo-political issues continue to weigh on profitability, the company said.

Consolidated order book stood at Rs 38,550 crore as on 30 September 2022 and additional L1 of Rs 6,000 crore. Meanwhile, net debt was at Rs 2,905 crore as on 30 September 2022.

Commenting on the results, Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPTL said, We have delivered notable growth in revenue, EBITDA and net profit in Q2 FY23 and H1 FY23, on the back of our resilient and diversified business model. Despite the ongoing volatility and disruptions in the global business environment, we continue to make significant strides with order wins in focused business segments and key markets. Our Order Book is at an all-time high of Rs 38,550 crore with YTD order wins of Rs 14,388 crore and L1 of over Rs 6,000 crore.

He further added, We continue to progress on our key strategic priorities including the merger of JMC with KPTL, which will significantly enhance our market position. We will continue to prioritize divestment and restructuring of non-core businesses & assets. Looking ahead, we expect strong revenue growth, stable EBITDA margins and reduction in net debt in FY 2023.

Kalpataru Power Transmission is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, oil & gas pipeline, railways and civil infrastructure business. The company is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has global footprints in 67 countries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)