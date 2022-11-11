Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd spurts 0.25%, rises for fifth straight session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 140.2, up 0.25% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.34% in last one year as compared to a 1.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.85% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26712.25, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 96.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 116.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 140.25, up 0.18% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 3.44 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

