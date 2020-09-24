Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd extends losses

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1165, down 1.18% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 31.59% in last one year as compared to a 4.32% slide in NIFTY and a 11.32% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1165, down 1.18% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.67% on the day, quoting at 10945.8. The Sensex is at 37032.42, down 1.69%.Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has added around 0.1% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 14.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2205.25, down 2.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8814 shares today, compared to the daily average of 20524 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 18.69 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)