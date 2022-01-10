Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd spurts 3.74%, up for third straight session

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1999, up 3.74% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.42% in last one year as compared to a 24.11% gain in NIFTY and a 63.31% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1999, up 3.74% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 17977.4. The Sensex is at 60293.97, up 0.92%. Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has added around 1.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5684.85, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 59542 shares today, compared to the daily average of 20792 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 30.83 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

