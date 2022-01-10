Sobha gains after sales volume rises 17% YoY in Q3

Sobha rose 1.18% to Rs 862.50 after the company reported Q3 sales volume of 1,322,684 square feet of super built-up area, an increase of 17% YoY.

The sales volume was valued at Rs 1,048 crore. The company had reported a sales volume of 1,133,574 square feet that was valued at Rs 887.6 crore in Q3 FY21.

It also reported the highest ever share of the sale value of Rs 908 crore during the quarter, up by 34% YoY.

The average price realization during the quarter was Rs 7,920 per square feet (up 1% YoY).

Sobha said that Bengaluru, which is the company's primary market has shown outstanding sales performance during the quarter. Gurugram, Pune and GIFT CITY have also performed well during the quarter and as a result, for nine months they have already crossed sales volumes achieved during FY 20-21. The Kerala region sales performance was subdued due to sustained covid restrictions and the impact of the flood.

"Cash flow remained healthy during the quarter which has resulted in further net debt reduction. Our average cost of borrowing has also come down during the quarter, the company said in a statement.

Sobha is primarily focused on residential and contractual projects. Its residential projects include presidential apartments, villas, row houses, super luxury & luxury apartments, plotted developments and aspirational homes.

The real estate developer's consolidated net profit surged 198.15% to Rs 48.30 crore on 56.92% rise in net sales to Rs 819.10 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)