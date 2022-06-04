Punjab & Sind Bank says Swarup Kumar Saha takes charge as MD, CEO

-
ALSO READ
Punjab & Sind Bank declares IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power as fraud account
Punjab & Sind Bank spurts 1.21%, up for third straight session
Punjab & Sind Bank slips for fifth straight session
Punjab & Sind Bank spurts 1.31%, up for five straight sessions
Sensex down 210 pts; Nifty holds 17,300 level
-
The PSU lender said that Swarup Kumar Saha assumed the charge as managing director & chief executive officer of the bank on 3 June 2022.Saha's appointment as MD and CEO is for three years. Prior to his elevation, Saha was executive director of Punjab National Bank since 10 March 2021.
"In a career spanning over three decades, he has vast experience and expertise in Human Resource Development, Treasury, International Banking, Credit, Risk Management, Organization Restructuring and Board matters," the bank said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) vide its letter dated 3 June 2022 has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 27.50 lakh on Punjab & Sind Bank. The penalty was imposed on account of the failure of the bank to comply with certain directions issued by RBI on 'External Benchmark Based Lending'.
Punjab & Sind Bank is a public sector bank. The Government of India held 98.25% stake in the bank as of 31 March 2022. It reported 115.2% jump in net profit to Rs 346.10 crore on a 2.9% rise in total income to Rs 2,007.90 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Shares of Punjab & Sind Bank fell 0.97% to end at Rs 15.30 on Friday, 3 June 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU