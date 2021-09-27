RattanIndia welcomes Govt's announcement for air space map for drone operations

-
ALSO READ
Blue Dart gains on commencing trials for vaccine delivery by drone in Telangana
Rattanindia Enterprises hits the roof on strategic investment in US-based drone logistics platform
RattanIndia to make strategic investment in urban drone logistics platform Matternet
RattanIndia's Revolt to electrify Domino's delivery fleet
Rattanindia Enterprises jumps after Rajasthan announces EV policy
-
RattanIndia Enterprises welcomes the announcement of India's air space map for Drone operations by the Govt. of India. It is a follow-through of recent announcements of liberalized Drone Rules, 2021 and the introduction of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the drones industry, which seeks to make India a global hub for drones. As per the Press Release by the Govt. of India, all these policy reforms will catalyse super-normal growth in the upcoming drone sector.
Drone systems will prove to be extremely transformative by providing cost effective solutions for developing countries like India.
Recently RattanIndia Enterprises announced the launch of its drone business with its wholly-owned subsidiary- NeoSky India. The company has recently made a strategic investment in the U. S.-based urban drone logistics platform- Matternet.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU