RattanIndia welcomes Govt's announcement for air space map for drone operations

RattanIndia Enterprises welcomes the announcement of India's air space map for Drone operations by the Govt. of India. It is a follow-through of recent announcements of liberalized Drone Rules, 2021 and the introduction of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the drones industry, which seeks to make India a global hub for drones. As per the Press Release by the Govt. of India, all these policy reforms will catalyse super-normal growth in the upcoming drone sector.

Drone systems will prove to be extremely transformative by providing cost effective solutions for developing countries like India.

Recently RattanIndia Enterprises announced the launch of its drone business with its wholly-owned subsidiary- NeoSky India. The company has recently made a strategic investment in the U. S.-based urban drone logistics platform- Matternet.

