Raymond gets MAHA RERA registration for realty project

Raymond announced that its subsidiary, Colorplus Realty has obtained ''Registration Certificate of Project: Raymond Realty Phase I'' under Project Registration no. P51700019265 from Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MAHA RERA).
This registration is valid from 15 January 2019 till 31 March 2024.
Raymond will also perform a ''Bhoomi Pujan'' at the project site on 21 January 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU