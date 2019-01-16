Oriental Carbon & Chemicals update on buyback

announced that pursuant to the corporate action dated 14 January 2019 for extinguishment of 1,748 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each, the Issued and Paid up capital of the Company after extinguishment stands reduced to Rs.10,19,45,680/- comprising of 1,01,94,568 Equity shares and Rs.10,16,08,160/- comprising of 1,01,60,816 Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, respectively.

