Board of NHPC to consider proposal for raising Rs 2000 cr

Capital Market 

On 21 January 2019

NHPC announced that the the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21 January 2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal for raising of Rs. 2000 crore through issuance of debentures/bonds in one or more series/tranches on private placement basis from domestic market and/or to raise term loans from domestic financial institutions/Banks/Inter Corporate Loans in suitable tranches. The proposed issue is out of Rs. 3300 crore already approved by the shareholders in the 42nd Annual General Meeting of Company held on 27 September 2018.

First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 18:15 IST

