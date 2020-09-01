RBI Announces Special Open Market Operations (OMO) Simultaneous Purchase and Sale of Government of India Securities

The RBI had announced simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under Open Market Operation (OMO) for an aggregate amount of ₹20,000 crores in two tranches of ₹10,000 crores each. The first auction was conducted on August 27, 2020 and the second auction is scheduled for September 03, 2020. Accordingly, the details of securities for the simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under Open Market Operations (OMO) for ₹10,000 crores each on September 03, 2020 include sale and purchase of securities using the multiple price auction method. The Reserve Bank reserves the right to decide on the quantum of purchase/sale of individual securities, accept bids/offers for less than the aggregate amount, purchase/sell marginally higher/lower than the aggregate amount due to rounding-off and accept or reject any or all the bid/offers either wholly or partially without assigning any reasons.

