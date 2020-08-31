Core Industries Output Contracts Around 20% In First Four Months Of Current Fiscal Year

Ministry of Commerce & Industry stated today that combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 119.9 in July, 2020, which declined by 9.6 (provisional) per cent as compared to the Index of July, 2019. Its cumulative growth during April to July, 2020-21 was -20.5%. Final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for April'2020 is revised at -37.9%.The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) declined by 5.7 per cent in July, 2020 over July, 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 12.9per cent during April to July, 2020-21 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 4.9 per cent in July, 2020 over July, 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 6.1 per cent during April to July, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) declined by 10.2 per cent in July, 2020 over July, 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 14.7 per cent during April to July, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) declined by 13.9 per cent in July, 2020 over July,2019. Its cumulative index declined by 17.1 per cent during April to July, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 6.9 per cent in July, 2020 over July,2019. Its cumulative index increased by 3.9 per cent during April to July, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) declined by 16.4 per cent in July, 2020 over July, 2019. Its cumulative index declined by 42.0 per cent during April to July, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement production (weight:5.37 per cent) declined by 13.5 per cent in July, 2020 over July,2019. Its cumulative index declined by 32.2 per cent during April to July, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity generation (weight:19.85 per cent) declined by 2.3 per cent in July, 2020 over July,2019. Its cumulative index declined by 12.4 per cent during April to July, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)