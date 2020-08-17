JUST IN
RBI Central Board Approves Transfer Of Rs 57128 Crore Surplus To Govt

Capital Market 

The Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), under the Chairmanship of Shri Shaktikanta Das, Governor, approved the transfer of Rs 57128 crore as surplus to the Central Government for the accounting year 2019-20, while deciding to maintain the Contingency Risk Buffer at 5.5%. The Board reviewed the current economic situation, continued global and domestic challenges and the monetary, regulatory and other measures taken by RBI to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The Board discussed the proposal of setting up an Innovation Hub. The Board discussed various areas of operations of the Bank during the last year and approved the Annual Report and accounts of the Reserve Bank for the year 2019-20.

