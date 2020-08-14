Wholesale Inflation Contracts For Fourth Month, Food Prices Surge

India's wholesale price inflation contracted 0.58% in July, sliding for the fourth month in a row, data released by the commerce and industry ministry on Friday showed. The deflation in June was 1.81% while for the month of May and April it was 3.37% and 1.57%, respectively.

The Food Index consisting of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles group and 'Food Product' from Manufactured Products group has provisionally increased from 148.6 in June, 2020 to 152.0 in July, 2020. The annual rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index increased from 3.05% in June, 2020 to 4.32% in July, 2020.

