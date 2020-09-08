RBI Expert Committee Unveils Resolution Framework For COVID-19 Hit Sectors

A RBI committee has selected 26 sectors which will require restructuring based on its analyses of financial parameters hit due to the economic crash caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In its report the five member committee said power, construction, iron and steel, roads, real estate, wholesale trading, textiles, consumer durables, aviation, logistics, hotels, restaurants and tourism, mining are among the sectors that will need restructuring.

The committee has recommended sector specific parameters which it said may be considered as guidance for preparation of resolution plan for a borrower in the specified sector. The Committee has recommended financial parameters that, inter alia, include aspects related to leverage, liquidity and debt serviceability.

