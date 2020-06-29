RBI Extends Enhanced Borrowing Facility For Banks To Meet Their Liquidity Shortages

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has decided to extend the enhanced borrowing facility provided to the banks to meet their liquidity shortages till September 30.

The RBI, as a temporary measure, had increased the borrowing limit of scheduled banks under the marginal standing facility (MSF) scheme from 2% to 3% of their Net Demand and Time Liabilities (NDTL) with effect from March 27, 2020.

