JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Capital Goods shares edge higher

Lupin receives Establishment Inspection Report for its new injectable unit in Nagpur
Business Standard

RBI makes changes in NEFT, RTGS for daily reporting of foreign remittances

Capital Market 

With the Home Ministry mandating SBI to report all details of overseas donors, including purpose of remittances on daily basis, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday made necessary changes in NEFT and RTGS systems for Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) related transactions. Under the FCRA, foreign contributions must be received only in the "FCRA account" of State Bank of India (SBI), New Delhi Main Branch (NDMB). The contributions to the FCRA account are received directly from foreign banks through SWIFT and from Indian intermediary banks through NEFT and RTGS systems.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 10:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU