RBI makes changes in NEFT, RTGS for daily reporting of foreign remittances

With the Home Ministry mandating SBI to report all details of overseas donors, including purpose of remittances on daily basis, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday made necessary changes in NEFT and RTGS systems for Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) related transactions. Under the FCRA, foreign contributions must be received only in the "FCRA account" of State Bank of India (SBI), New Delhi Main Branch (NDMB). The contributions to the FCRA account are received directly from foreign banks through SWIFT and from Indian intermediary banks through NEFT and RTGS systems.

