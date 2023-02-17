RBI makes changes in NEFT, RTGS for daily reporting of foreign remittances

-
ALSO READ
Infibeam Avenues spurts after RBI nod for Bharat Bill Payment license
Govt clarifies there is no plan to levy any charges for UPI services
Benchmarks hit fresh intraday low; PSU banks tumble
Benchmarks trade sideways; Nifty hovers at 18,050
Nifty below 18,400 level, PSU bank shares advance
-
With the Home Ministry mandating SBI to report all details of overseas donors, including purpose of remittances on daily basis, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday made necessary changes in NEFT and RTGS systems for Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) related transactions. Under the FCRA, foreign contributions must be received only in the "FCRA account" of State Bank of India (SBI), New Delhi Main Branch (NDMB). The contributions to the FCRA account are received directly from foreign banks through SWIFT and from Indian intermediary banks through NEFT and RTGS systems.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU