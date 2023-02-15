Merchandise Exports Dip In January 2023

India's merchandise exports continued to drop in January 2023, falling to $32.91 billion from $35.23 billion in January 2022. Imports of goods, too, declined during January 2023, although at a lower rate to $50.66 billion from $52.57 billion in January 2022, as per the quick estimates issued by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.

Goods exports in December 2022 stood at $34.48 billion. In the April-January 2022-23 period, exports increased 8.5 per cent to $369.25 billion while imports increased 21.89 per cent to $602.2 billion. Trade deficit in January stood at $17.75 billion.

