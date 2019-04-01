Eight core industries output up 2.1% in February 2019

Cumulative output improves 4.3% in April to February 2018-19

The output of eight core industries comprising 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose 2.1% in February 2019. The cumulative output has improved 4.3% in April to February 2018-19.

Coal production (weight: 10.33%) increased by 7.3% in February 2019 over February 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 7.1% during April to February 2018-19 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98%) declined by 6.1% in February 2019 over February 2018. Its cumulative index declined by 4.0%during April to February 2018-19over the corresponding period of previous year.

The Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88%) increased by 3.8% in February 2019 over February 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 0.8% during April to February 2018-19 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04%) declined by 0.8% in February 2019 over February 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 3.0% during April to February 2018-19 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63%) increased by 2.5% in February 2019 over February 2018. Its cumulative index declined by 0.02% during April to February 2018-19 over the corresponding period of previous year.

(weight: 17.92%) increased by 4.9% in February 2019 over February 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 4.7%during April to February 2018-19 over the corresponding period of previous year.

(weight: 5.37%) increased by 8.0% in February 2019 over February 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 13.0% during April to February 2018-19 over the corresponding period of previous year.

(weight: 19.85%) increased by 0.7% in February 2019 over February 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 5.4% during April to February 2018-19 over the corresponding period of previous year.

