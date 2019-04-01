GST revenue collection touches record high level of Rs 106577 crore in March 2019

75.95 lakh GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of February 2019

Total gross GST revenue collected in March 2019 touched a record high level of Rs 1,06,577 crore, of which CGST is Rs 20,353 crore, SGST is Rs 27,520 crore, IGST is Rs 50,418 crore (including Rs 23,521 crore collected on imports) and Cess is Rs 8,286 crore (including Rs 891 crore collected on imports).

Monthly average of GST revenue during 2018-19 is Rs 98,114 crore which is 9.2% higher than FY 2017-18. These figures indicate that the revenue growth has been picking up in recent months, despite various rate rationalization measures.

Collection in March, 2019 has been highest since introduction of GST. Revenue in March 2018 was Rs 92,167 crore & revenue during March 2019 is a growth of 15.6% over revenue in same month last year. Revenue for last quarter in 2018-19 is 14.3% higher than same period last year.

Total revenue earned by and the State Governments after regular and provisional settlement in the month of March, 2019 is Rs 47,614 crore for CGST and Rs 51,209 crore for the SGST.

Further, Rs 20,000 crore has been settled from the balance IGST available with the Centre on provisional basis in the ratio of 50:50 between Centre and States

Total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of February up to 31 March 2019 is 75.95 lakh. Government has settled Rs 17,261 crore to CGST and Rs 13,689 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement.

