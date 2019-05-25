JUST IN
Business Standard

RBI To Conduct Purchase Of Government Securities Under OMO For Rs 150 Billion On June 13, 2019

Capital Market 

Based on a review of the evolving liquidity conditions and assessment of the durable liquidity needs going forward, RBI has decided to conduct purchase of Government securities under Open Market Operation (OMO) for Rs 150 billion on June 13, 2019.

The Government securities to be purchased in the auction would be communicated in due course.

First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 16:40 IST

