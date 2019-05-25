RBI To Conduct Purchase Of Government Securities Under OMO For Rs 150 Billion On June 13, 2019

Based on a review of the evolving liquidity conditions and assessment of the durable liquidity needs going forward, RBI has decided to conduct purchase of Government securities under (OMO) for Rs 150 billion on June 13, 2019.

The Government securities to be purchased in the auction would be communicated in due course.

