RBI To Inject Durable Liquidity Through OMO Purchase Auctions

Based on a review of the evolving liquidity conditions and assessment of the durable liquidity needs going forward, the (RBI) has decided to conduct purchase of Government securities under Open Market Operations (OMOs) for an aggregate amount of Rs 250 billion in May 2019 through two auctions of Rs125 billion each. The first auction of Rs125 billion will be conducted on May 02, 2019. The date of the next auction and the Government securities to be purchased in that auction would be communicated in due course. The OMO amount stated above is indicative and RBI retains the flexibility to change it, depending on the evolving liquidity and market conditions.

