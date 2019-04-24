RBI announces to inject durable liquidity of Rs 25000 crore through OMO purchase auctions in May 2019

First auction of Rs 12500 billion will be conducted on 02 May 2019

Based on a review of the evolving liquidity conditions and assessment of the durable liquidity needs going forward, the (RBI) has decided to conduct purchase of Government securities under Open Market Operations (OMOs) for an aggregate amount of Rs 25000 crore in May 2019 through two of Rs 12500 crore each.

The first auction of Rs 12500 billion will be conducted on 02 May 2019. The Press Release for the same has been issued. The date of the next auction and the Government securities to be purchased in that auction would be communicated in due course. The OMO amount stated above is indicative and RBI retains the flexibility to change it, depending on the evolving liquidity and market conditions.

