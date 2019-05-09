RBI warns Finance Commission of more fiscal slippages by states

The (RBI) on Wednesday warned of the rising risks to fiscal consolidation of the states as their finances are saddled with farm loan waivers, income support schemes and the Uday bonds for their power distribution companies.

The remarks were made during a meeting between the members of the 15th Commission and the RBI brass, including and the deputy governors, at the headquarters.

In a statement that comes after a jump in devolution of revenues to states, the RBI stressed the "importance of states has increased" with the shift in composition of government finances, the statement said. It also said the outstanding debt as percentage of GDP has been rising despite moderation in interest payment as percentage of revenue receipts.

Other key issues raised by Das, who was a member of the commission before being appointed as the last December, included necessity of setting up state commissions, public sector borrowings and "continuity of commission", the statement said.

In a special presentation on issues and challenges faced by states for market borrowings, the RBI discussed ways of increasing orientation of state government borrowing to markets, improving secondary market liquidity, risk asymmetry and increasing the corpus of and The presentation also spoke on cash management wherein the states need to improve their cash forecasting capabilities, the statement said.

