Wipro, Tata Power, Rail Vikas Nigam will be watched

-
ALSO READ
LTI sets up ServiceNow Experience Center & Innovation Lab in Hartford, CT
BLS signs contract to process German visas in North America and Mexico
BLS International hits the roof on signing contract with Indian Embassy in Kuwait
Serviceberry Technologies Recognized as the 2022 ServiceNow APJ Emerging Growth Markets Partner of the Year
BLS Intl inks deal with Royal Thai Consulate-General for visa services
-
Wipro: The IT major together with ServiceNow, will contribute to Petrobras, the largest publicly traded company in Brazil and one of the largest oil, natural gas and derivatives exploration, production and distribution companies in the world, to advance its digital journey. The project aims to raise the level of service for internal users and reduce costs by modernizing and aligning IT infrastructure processes with the business through a modern cloud solution focused on automation and integration. The project scope is related to maintaining IT assets, systems updates, and digitizing processes.
Tata Power Company: Tata Power Solar Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, commissioned a 450 MW DC capacity solar pant for Brookfield Renewable India in Rajasthan. The installation entails set up of over 800,000 modules and was completed within record 7 months timeframe. The project will produce over 800GWh of clean energy annually and will help avoid up to 600,000 tons of annual CO 2 emissions.
Rail Vikas Nigam: The company has entered into an agreement with "Kyrgyzindustry" for execution of infrastructure projects in Kyrgyz Republic particularly Railway Line Network on mutual agreed terms and conditions.
BLS International Services: The company has acquired Mumbai headquartered, largest business correspondent in the country - Zero Mass (ZMPL). With this all cash acquisition from company internal accruals, BLS international becomes the largest business correspondent network in India. ZMPL has been operating the largest BC network for State Bank of India (SBI) with around 11,500 active CSPs (~15% of all the SBI BCs).
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: The company's board will meet on 13 June 2022, to consider a proposal to raise upto Rs 925 crore via debt securities on private placement basis.
TTI Enterprise: The company's board will consider fund raising and stock split on 28 June 2022.
Delta Corp continues under the NSE F&O ban for 9 June.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU