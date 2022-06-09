Wipro, Tata Power, Rail Vikas Nigam will be watched

Wipro: The IT major together with ServiceNow, will contribute to Petrobras, the largest publicly traded company in Brazil and one of the largest oil, natural gas and derivatives exploration, production and distribution companies in the world, to advance its digital journey. The project aims to raise the level of service for internal users and reduce costs by modernizing and aligning IT infrastructure processes with the business through a modern cloud solution focused on automation and integration. The project scope is related to maintaining IT assets, systems updates, and digitizing processes.

Tata Power Company: Tata Power Solar Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, commissioned a 450 MW DC capacity solar pant for Brookfield Renewable India in Rajasthan. The installation entails set up of over 800,000 modules and was completed within record 7 months timeframe. The project will produce over 800GWh of clean energy annually and will help avoid up to 600,000 tons of annual CO 2 emissions.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The company has entered into an agreement with "Kyrgyzindustry" for execution of infrastructure projects in Kyrgyz Republic particularly Railway Line Network on mutual agreed terms and conditions.

BLS International Services: The company has acquired Mumbai headquartered, largest business correspondent in the country - Zero Mass (ZMPL). With this all cash acquisition from company internal accruals, BLS international becomes the largest business correspondent network in India. ZMPL has been operating the largest BC network for State Bank of India (SBI) with around 11,500 active CSPs (~15% of all the SBI BCs).

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: The company's board will meet on 13 June 2022, to consider a proposal to raise upto Rs 925 crore via debt securities on private placement basis.

TTI Enterprise: The company's board will consider fund raising and stock split on 28 June 2022.

Delta Corp continues under the NSE F&O ban for 9 June.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)