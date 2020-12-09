RBL Bank, ICICI Prudential Life announce bancassurance partnership

RBL Bank will distribute ICICI Prudential Life's products through its network of 398 branches spread across 28 states besides its internet and mobile banking touch-points.

The alliance will enable over 8.7 million customers of RBL Bank to purchase protection and long-term savings products of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, both the companies said in a joint statement issued during trading hours today, 9 December 2020.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company rose 0.31% to Rs 485. ICICI Prudential Life is promoted by ICICI Bank and Prudential Corporation Holdings. The company offers an array of products in the protection and savings category.

RBL Bank fell 0.06% to Rs 237. The bank offers specialized services under six business verticals namely: corporate & institutional banking, commercial banking, branch & business banking, retail assets, development banking and financial inclusion, treasury and financial markets operations. It currently services over 8.76 million customers through a network of 398 branches, 1,219 business correspondent branches (of which 254 banking outlets) and 402 ATMs spread across 28 Indian states and Union Territories.

