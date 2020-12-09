RBL Bank, ICICI Prudential Life announce bancassurance partnership

-
RBL Bank will distribute ICICI Prudential Life's products through its network of 398 branches spread across 28 states besides its internet and mobile banking touch-points.The alliance will enable over 8.7 million customers of RBL Bank to purchase protection and long-term savings products of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, both the companies said in a joint statement issued during trading hours today, 9 December 2020.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company rose 0.31% to Rs 485. ICICI Prudential Life is promoted by ICICI Bank and Prudential Corporation Holdings. The company offers an array of products in the protection and savings category.
RBL Bank fell 0.06% to Rs 237. The bank offers specialized services under six business verticals namely: corporate & institutional banking, commercial banking, branch & business banking, retail assets, development banking and financial inclusion, treasury and financial markets operations. It currently services over 8.76 million customers through a network of 398 branches, 1,219 business correspondent branches (of which 254 banking outlets) and 402 ATMs spread across 28 Indian states and Union Territories.
