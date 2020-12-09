PVR Ltd soars 6.65%

PVR Ltd is quoting at Rs 1479.4, up 6.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.95% in last one year as compared to a 13.71% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.51% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1479.4, up 6.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 13482.6. The Sensex is at 45907.63, up 0.66%. PVR Ltd has risen around 13.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 11.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1612.5, up 3.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1483, up 6.67% on the day. PVR Ltd is down 13.95% in last one year as compared to a 13.71% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.51% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

