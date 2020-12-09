Cadila Health gains after USFDA grants fast track designation to Saroglitazar

-
ALSO READ
Zydus Cadila receives USFDA tentative approval for Tofacitinib ER Tablets
Zydus Cadila receives USFDA approval for Cisatracurium Besylate Injection
Cadila Healthcare gains after final USFDA approval for solifenacin succinate tablets
Zydus Cadila receives USFDA approval for Sevelamer Carbonate Tablets
Cadila Healthcare surges on USFDA nod for mineral supplement
-
Cadila Healthcare rose 1.14% to Rs 470.25 after the US drug regulator granted fast track designation to the company for Saroglitazar in the treatment of patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC).
In a BSE filing made during market hours today, the company said that the treatment options are still evolving for primary biliary cholangitis and Saroglitazar holds immense potential based on its safety and efficacy profile so far.
Fast Track is a process of the USFDA which expedites the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need. A drug that receives Fast Track designation is eligible for Accelerated Approval and Priority Review, if the relevant criteria are met. The purpose is to get important new drugs to the patients faster.
"The global market for primary biliary cholangitis treatment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.3% from 2018 - 2026 and is expected to reach USD 10.8 bn by 2026 as per Coherent market insights," Cadila Healthcare said in a statement.
Cadila Healthcare is a global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.
The company's consolidated net profit soared 411% to Rs 423.60 crore on 16% jump in net sales to Rs 3,762.30 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU