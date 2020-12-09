Ujaas Energy Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Thinkink Picturez Ltd, Mohota Industries Ltd, LGB Forge Ltd and Subex Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 December 2020.

Ujaas Energy Ltd crashed 9.36% to Rs 3.1 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 27.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Thinkink Picturez Ltd tumbled 9.14% to Rs 25.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mohota Industries Ltd lost 8.29% to Rs 10.07. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14884 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8023 shares in the past one month.

LGB Forge Ltd slipped 8.28% to Rs 4.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 77012 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45406 shares in the past one month.

Subex Ltd plummeted 7.11% to Rs 30.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 44.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

