Volumes soar at Heritage Foods Ltd counter

Shoppers Stop Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Navneet Education Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 December 2020.

Heritage Foods Ltd recorded volume of 11.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 75126 shares. The stock gained 20.00% to Rs.335.70. Volumes stood at 57327 shares in the last session.

Shoppers Stop Ltd notched up volume of 25.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.82 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.59% to Rs.223.00. Volumes stood at 3.59 lakh shares in the last session.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd notched up volume of 8.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 88097 shares. The stock rose 8.50% to Rs.1,024.00. Volumes stood at 1.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd clocked volume of 5.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.01 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.27% to Rs.148.00. Volumes stood at 75996 shares in the last session.

Navneet Education Ltd recorded volume of 6.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.25 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.29% to Rs.88.95. Volumes stood at 3.07 lakh shares in the last session.

