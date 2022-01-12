RBL Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 148.75, up 4.02% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 41.53% in last one year as compared to a 24.89% jump in NIFTY and a 19.04% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 148.75, up 4.02% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.75% on the day, quoting at 18190.4. The Sensex is at 61045.99, up 0.71%. RBL Bank Ltd has slipped around 24.28% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38442.2, up 0.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 155.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 353.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 148.1, up 3.86% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is down 41.53% in last one year as compared to a 24.89% jump in NIFTY and a 19.04% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

