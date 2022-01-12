Vodafone Idea Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Varroc Engineering Ltd, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd, GHCL Ltd and Sequent Scientific Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 January 2022.

Varroc Engineering Ltd, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd, GHCL Ltd and Sequent Scientific Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 January 2022.

Vodafone Idea Ltd spiked 12.29% to Rs 13.25 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 839.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 841.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Varroc Engineering Ltd surged 10.54% to Rs 437.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59552 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd soared 8.98% to Rs 205. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24816 shares in the past one month.

GHCL Ltd added 8.65% to Rs 417.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 40399 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11058 shares in the past one month.

Sequent Scientific Ltd advanced 8.33% to Rs 176.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)