The Byke Hospitality Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Menon Bearings Ltd, Pearl Global Industries Ltd, Orbit Exports Ltd and Apex Frozen Foods Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 January 2022.

The Byke Hospitality Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 36 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 65351 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24686 shares in the past one month.

Menon Bearings Ltd spiked 14.37% to Rs 92.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 57448 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9002 shares in the past one month.

Pearl Global Industries Ltd surged 14.09% to Rs 456.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19606 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3753 shares in the past one month.

Orbit Exports Ltd exploded 13.64% to Rs 95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 41909 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24541 shares in the past one month.

Apex Frozen Foods Ltd advanced 13.23% to Rs 341.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21155 shares in the past one month.

