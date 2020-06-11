RBL Bank Ltd soars 2.34%, up for fifth straight session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 168.05, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 74.48% in last one year as compared to a 16.01% drop in NIFTY and a 32.8% drop in the Nifty Bank.

RBL Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 168.05, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.15% on the day, quoting at 10000.15. The Sensex is at 33801.75, down 1.3%. RBL Bank Ltd has risen around 43.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 10.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21100.1, down 1.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 754.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 426.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 165.55, up 0.7% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is down 74.48% in last one year as compared to a 16.01% drop in NIFTY and a 32.8% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 16.47 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

