Shankara Building Products Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IndusInd Bank Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd and Inox Leisure Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 June 2020.

IndusInd Bank Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd and Inox Leisure Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 June 2020.

Shankara Building Products Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 363.95 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 66541 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8020 shares in the past one month.

IndusInd Bank Ltd spiked 7.11% to Rs 536.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Adani Enterprises Ltd soared 6.45% to Rs 161.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd jumped 6.36% to Rs 51. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 37673 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20927 shares in the past one month.

Inox Leisure Ltd exploded 6.19% to Rs 252. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 57883 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78380 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)