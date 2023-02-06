RBL Bank Ltd soars 3.59%, Gains for third straight session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 163.05, up 3.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.49% in last one year as compared to a 2.99% jump in NIFTY and a 10.66% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 163.05, up 3.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 17728.9. The Sensex is at 60397.8, down 0.73%. RBL Bank Ltd has slipped around 12.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21195.25, down 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 67.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 107.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 163.25, up 3.49% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is up 11.49% in last one year as compared to a 2.99% jump in NIFTY and a 10.66% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 11.66 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

