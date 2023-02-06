Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

D-Link India Ltd, Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd, Voltamp Transformers Ltd and Uniphos Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 February 2023.

Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd spiked 15.86% to Rs 153.4 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27388 shares in the past one month.

D-Link India Ltd surged 15.15% to Rs 241.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 56677 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17406 shares in the past one month.

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd soared 14.62% to Rs 216. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Voltamp Transformers Ltd gained 14.15% to Rs 2879.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4228 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1296 shares in the past one month.

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd jumped 12.95% to Rs 153.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18972 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1778 shares in the past one month.

